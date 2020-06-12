iAcademy reveals new online strategy for remote learning

While most Philippine schools are still trying to figure out how to best deliver their learning program under the “new normal”, tech-oriented educational institution iAcademy is ready to roll out its remote learning strategy.

iAcademy’s computer lab being disinfected against coronavirus. Photo credit: iAcademy

Although it has already been implementing online platforms like NEO and Google Classroom in the past, the Makati-based specialty school said the current situation calls for a new solution that zeroes in on post-pandemic educational needs.

To be precise, iAcademy will now be using a more flexible learning arrangement called Guided Online Autonomous Learning (GOAL) for its students.

Cecilia Sy, iAcademy vice president for academic affairs, explained that GOAL is an online distance education program which provides a flexible and collaborative learning experience for studying remotely.

“When the pandemic broke, all schools and universities were forced to expedite the use of technology to deliver instruction to ensure that learning is not disrupted. For us, we saw this challenge as an opportunity to step up our game,” said Sy.

The school official said GOAL enables a student-centered approach where the students themselves are given more freedom in their learning process, the concepts, and skills they choose to learn, the pace, and the setting.

Since online classes will replace face-to-face interactions between educators and students, the lab subjects that will be available through GOAL will be comprised of concepts and skills that are attainable through live demos or tutorials, said Sy.

With students only required of having a regular desktop or laptop with reliable Internet, assessments will entirely be outcome-based. The projects will be able to gauge the skills and competencies the students achieved through the classes, Sy explained.

As iAcademy is nearing full implementation of GOAL, Sy stressed the need of support and cooperation of parents as they will be in charge on ensuring the students are able to comply with the regular study schedule. They are also the main sources for feedback, which necessary for the platform’s development.

“I want to emphasize that flexible learning is student-centered because it encourages and empowers students to be autonomous or independent which is a key attribute that enables them to manage the challenges in the 21st century,” she said.