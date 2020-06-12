Online ICT training, strategic planning workshop for HEI partners set

ANTENA, an EU-led project that focuses on the internationalization of higher education in the Philippines, will conduct an online training on information and communication technologies and an online strategic planning workshop on June 15 to 19 as part of its capacity-building thrust.

With the University of Alicante as lead organizer and Ateneo de Manila University as host, the online training and workshop will gather participants from 10 ANTENA Philippine higher education institution partners, including the Commission on Higher Education.

The five-day training and workshop will have complementary objectives that will help build the capacity of administrators and International Relations Officers of the HEI partners.

The training on ICT, to be facilitated by the University of Alicante on June 15 to 16, will focus on the relevance of ICTs as primary tools to ensure effective virtual presence and its applications in the different internationalization initiatives especially during the post-Covid-19 pandemic when mobility programs have shifted to virtual platforms.

The relevant changes in the internationalization landscape brought about by the pandemic calls IROs to revisit their strategic plans to address new challenges.

The strategic planning workshop, to be facilitated by the European Foundation for Management Development on June 17 to 19 will equip IROs with instruments and techniques in analysis methodology to enable them to craft an actionable strategic plan for internationalization.

The Internationalization of Higher Education in the Philippines — ANTENA project, is coordinated by the Universidad de Alicante, Spain and is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Program of the European Union.

The Philippine partners of ANTENA are the Ateneo de Manila University, Benguet State University, Central Luzon State University, De La Salle University, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Saint Louis University, University of the Philippines, University of San Carlos, Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan and the Commission on Higher Education.