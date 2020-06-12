Sony unveils 2 versions of next-gen PlayStation5 console

Consumer electronics titan Sony has unveiled not one, but two versions of the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 or “PS5” gaming console. In the official PlayStation blog, the entertainment giant said the PS5 will come in two variants — one with a Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive and one without the disc drive.

The unveiling on June 11 also showed a game trailer for Grand Theft Auto 5 enhanced version, which Sony hopes will highlight how powerful the new gaming console will be.

Sony said “on the software side, the industry’s most talented developers unveiled a lineup of games that will define PS5 when it launches this holiday. Grand Theft Auto V started the party, revealing an expanded and enhanced edition due to hit PS5 in 2021.”

Fans of the PlayStation will see familiar titles on the PS5 although these titles are said to be optimized for the next-generation console. Sony said its own studio, PlayStation Studios, will offer nine titles.

The company said one of the titles is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, “the next chapter in the acclaimed partnership between the legendary studio and Marvel Games and is due out for PS5 this holiday.”

Sony also said Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a galaxy-hopping new PS5 adventure, Guerilla’s Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation 5, a gorgeous new adventure set in a distant land ravaged by massive storms, and Polyphony Digital Gran Turismo 7 driving simulator are now being prepped up for the console.

A gamut of third-party titles are also expected to be ported on the next-generation consoles by the time of its launch.

Pricing for the PS5, however, has not been disclosed. Instead, Sony said the console will hit store shelves “later this year.”

As for computing muscle, Sony said will run on an AMD Zen 2 processor. The eight-core processor will support wireless headset with 3D audio support, an HD camera, and wireless controllers.

The PS5 is geared to compete with Microsoft’s XBox Series X, which will also be launched later this year.

