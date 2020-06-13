NPC meeting with Facebook execs to discuss impostor accounts

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) said it will meet with officials of Facebook Philippines on Tuesday, June 16, to seek more information regarding the numerous reports of impostor Facebook accounts.

“The National Privacy Commission is focused on probing the cause of the ‘privacy panic’ triggered by these impostor accounts and instituting remedial measures to protect Filipino Facebook users,” NPC chair Raymund Liboro said in a statement.

The privacy agency said it is currently coordinating with other government agencies while conducting a separate investigation of the matter.

The NPC earlier instructed the local office of the social media giant to report its significant findings as soon as possible even as it urged the public to report alleged impostor accounts to Facebook through https://www.facebook.com/help/report.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it has also coordinated with Facebook Philippines, which assured the agency that they are currently investigating the issue.