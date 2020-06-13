Vivo PH lifts curtains on V19 smartphone

Vivo has formally unveiled in the Philippines the new V19 smartphone, which features a dual front 32MP + 8MP super wide-angle camera, and super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen design.

“Vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of their needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for people who care about camera and entertainment features,” said Charisma Buan, vivo PR team lead. “V19 is a trendsetting smartphone that complements the lifestyles of selfie-loving Filipinos and make it possible for them to pursue night-time photography passions.”

V19 has a dual front camera with a 32MP main camera and an 8MP super wide-angle camera. The camera supports a wide-angle selfie of up to 105 degrees, with a built-in AI algorithm that can independently correct wide-angle distortion between foreground and background for authentic and dazzling shots. It is also equipped with Ultra Stable Selfie Video, bringing stability to wide-angle selfie videos.

The device has AI quad camera at the rear, with a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP bokeh camera. Along with Ultra Stable Video, V19 is packed with AI image and video features, including AI Video Filters, AI Video Editor, and AI Image Matting for professional editing.

Both the front and rear cameras are equipped with special modes to capture photos at night. The front camera’s Super Night Selfie mode — with Layer-Based Beautification, Spatial Merging Denoising, and Multiple Exposure — allows users to take clear selfies set against the backdrop of a nighttime city skyline or the countryside’s starry sky.

With the rear camera’s Super Night Portrait mode — with Multi-Frame Screening, Temporal Alignment, and Spatial Merging Denoising — users can capture high-resolution photos even at night.

V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen, built from superior E3 OLED, and supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display’s brightness auto-adjusts to suit ambient light levels and filters 42 percent more blue light than E2 OLED.

With ergonomically designed 3D curves using Corning Gorilla Glass 6, V19 fits in the palm just right. It also has a 4500mAh battery with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology enables a 0 to 54 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, V19 has a fast interface and top computing performance. To support its AI-powered camera, V19 is built with copper tube liquid cooling, which guarantees longer CPU life and smooth multitasking. V19 is equipped with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM for storage.

For gaming experience, V19 features Multi-Turbo 3.0 for optimizing touch control and FPS stability, as well as an Ultra Game Mode with functions like Fast Screen Capture, Screen Recording, and Game Vibration.

The smartphone comes in two color options – Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.