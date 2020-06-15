Toyota PH launches 2020 update of Wigo hatchback

Despite the pall of gloom brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) officially unveiled on Monday, June 15, the 2020 update of its entry-level hatchback — the Toyota Wigo.

Unveiled during the company’s first digital launch, the new Wigo debuted at a time when the public face limitations in public transportation and increasing safety concerns. Toyota said the Wigo aims to address mobility needs of budget-conscious first-time car buyers and those looking for extra car for other family members.

“The new Wigo remains an iconic car that offers the same familiar feeling of practicality and reliability, but made more advanced, more convenient, safer, and more fun with its sleek and sporty TRD styling,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto.

First launched in the country in 2014, the well-loved hatchback quickly dominated the market and from then, sustained its leadership. In 2019, it cornered a 69-percent segment share.

Okamoto said his company remains upbeat on the demand for motor vehicles in the country although he expects Toyota’s local sales to plunge by as much as 40 percent this year.

The 2020 Wigo lineup is headlined by the new TRD S, a sporty variant designed for an adventurous driving experience. The rest of the lineup introduces changes and more advanced features while still having the same reliable quality of any Toyota vehicle.

The new Wigo G gets machine-cut design alloy wheels and a new look on its rear combination lamps. The G and E variants also share a new front bumper look.

On top of the machine-cut design alloy wheels and redesigned rear combination lamps, the TRD S variant meanwhile sports a more adventurous look with the TRD kit installed. The kit includes the front spoiler, side skirt, two-tone rear spoiler, rear skirt, and TRD S badge and decals. The new Yellow SE color is only available in the TRD S variant.

The spacious interior features redesigned seats and chrome accents, with the LCD air conditioner panel (for TRD S and G variants) for easier access and control.

The new model now comes with the push start button and Steering Switch, as well as LCD touch panel type A/C for the TRD S and G variants. The power retract and adjust side mirrors make driver rear visibility adjustable, and parking is more convenient and beginner-friendly with the new back camera that comes with TRD S and G variants.

The TRD S variant’s TRD kit also includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Voice Command Feature, and a class leading Digital Video Recorder, making every trip safer, more convenient, and enjoyable.

All variants come with Power Door Lock and a new instrument panel design for easier access to controls, as well as SRS airbags for the driver and front passenger, back sonar, and Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS).