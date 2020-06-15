UPOU holding webinars on distance learning in ‘new normal’

The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) Master of Public Management Program and the Association of Schools of Public Administration in the Philippines (ASPAP) have teamed up for a webinar series this June 2020.

“Are We Really Going Online: ASPAP Webinar Series on Public Administration and Governance Education During the time of the New Normal” is a three-part webinar series that will be held on 10, 17 and 24 June 2020 every 10:00 -11:30 AM via live streaming through the UPOU Networks.

The maiden broadcast on June 10, 10:00-11:30 AM, will tackle “Open and Distance e-Learning in Philippine Public Administration and Governance Education: Prospects and Challenges.” This session will feature speakers from UPOU and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) who will share experiences about Open and Distance e-Learning (ODeL), a practice most higher education institutions (HEIs) are currently exploring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other topics will include “Instructional Design and Content Development for Public Administration and Governance Programs” on June 17 which will cover important topics such as content and coverage, effective online pedagogy design, creating effective online syllabus, and utilizing open educational resources; and “Online Tutoring/Support and Assessment: Requirements and Challenges” on June 24 which hopes to equip PA/G faculty on how to implement online learning, utilize communication tools and provide support to learners. It will also discuss the different strategies in the assessment of learning.

Interested participants may egister for the webinars for free at this site.