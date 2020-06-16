PLDT unveils business-grade Internet solutions for ‘new normal’

Telecom giant PLDT has launched its newest package of connectivity and digital solutions called “Beyond Fiber” that features a set of curated digital tools ranging from productivity and collaboration tools to e-payments and e-commerce solutions.

PLDT Enterprise head Jovy Hernandez

“We specifically designed Beyond Fiber to equip businesses with digital solutions tailor-fit to the growing needs of today’s enterprises,” said Jovy Hernandez, head of PLDT Enterprise.

For P2,500 a month, SMEs and large enterprises can avail of the main components of Beyond Fiber: enterprise-grade connectivity via a premium Wi-Fi device and fiber connection supported by a dedicated business hotline.

Beyond Fiber offers business-grade fiber link with speeds of up to 50 Mbps to better enable the day-to-day business for an office, a branch, or for people working from home.

For businesses using telecommute or work-from-home arrangements, the Wi-Fi service can enforce certain network policies to support their company processes. This is made possible by PLDT’s partnership with Cisco Meraki.

PLDT is also offering a selection of solutions that fit current and future digital needs of enterprises. This includes productivity tools available through Microsoft 365’s suite of work solutions, collaboration tools via MS Teams, appointments scheduling via MS Bookings.

Beyond Fiber also offers solutions to protect work devices from cyber-attacks via ePLDT’s Endpoint Advanced Security, to enable cashless and online payments via Paymaya, and to provide secure & private connections through Cisco Meraki Z3.

“These are the solutions initially lined up under Beyond Fiber. We will have more in the months to come. This initiative is designed to help businesses to make their digital shift — so that they grow amid the Covid-19 crisis and help power the recovery of the national economy,” Hernandez said.