Razer to hold invitational e-sports tourney for SEA Games 2021

Gaming peripherals brand Razer will be launching the inaugural SEA Invitational 2020 gaming tournament to identify which e-sports federations will be representing their respective countries for the e-sports category in the 31st SEA Games, which will be held in Vietnam on November 21 to December 2, 2021.

The online first-person shooter title “PUBG Mobile” will be added to the gaming competitions in Vietnam. Razer, the official e-sports partner of the biennial event, will be debuting the title alongside “Dota2” and “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” for the invitational.

“We decided to add PUBGM due to its popularity in the region, which will help expand the viewership of our e-sports community and get them all excited to cheer for their national teams competing,” said Razer e-sports director David Tse.

According to Tse, the Razer SEA Invitational 2020 was supposed to be a mix of online and offline events. But with the new conditions brought about by the pandemic, the 10 participating nations will now be competing remotely.

“We have seen significant increase in e-sports online viewership and with the presence of well-established online casters and streamers in the ecosystem, we are at the forefront of online tournament capability, bringing e-sports to more gaming audiences,” said Tse.

To make it more accessible to e-sports fans, the entire tournament will be broadcasted on the local social channels of e-sports federation partners, aside from the Razer’s own channels on YouTube, Facebook, and live streaming platform Twitch.

Tse noted that although there will be no live audiences for the games, the online platforms are expected to bring in more audiences. With an ecosystem of streamers and shoutcasters backing the entertainment aspect of the competitions, Tse said Razer is seeing a significant increase in terms of viewership and support.

“We are fortunate that gaming is an electronic platform and the community has faced no difficulty adapting to the need to shift platforms online. After all, it’s electronic sports for a reason,” he said.

Participating countries for the SEA Invitational 2020 include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The prelims will kick off on June 22 and leads to the grand finals scheduled for July 3-5.