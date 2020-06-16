Samsung Galaxy M11 smartphone hits PH online stores

Following the arrival of the Galaxy M31, Samsung Philippines has unveiled the Galaxy M11 with upgraded features as the newest member of its M-series smartphones.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging technology, as well as a triple rear camera system: a 13MP main sensor along with 5MP Ultra Wide and and 2MP Depth sensors.

The Galaxy M11 is exclusively available on online partner stores Lazada, Shopee, Abenson, and MX MemoXpress Online and on the Samsung Online Store 16. Available in violet and black variants, the new Galaxy M11 is priced at P7,490.