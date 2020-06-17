First MPL-PH Champion Invitational to be aired on Liga, iWant

ABS-CBN Sports has announced it will deliver the live coverage of the “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines (MPL-PH) Champion Invitational” featuring the country’s top e-sports players from June 20 to 21 and June 27 to 28 on Liga cable sports channel.

Previous champions of MPL-PH — from Season 1 winners Aether Main, Season 2 victors Cignal Ultra, Season 3 titleholders ArkAngel, to the back-to-back kings of Seasons 4 and 5 Sunsparks — are coming back to the virtual battlefield to determine the greatest MPL-PH team of all time and claim the top prize of $2,000.

The much-anticipated online exhibition tournament from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) developer Moonton, together with Smart and Realme, will have livestreaming on iWant, sports.abs-cbn.com, ABS-CBN Sports’ official Facebook and YouTube accounts, and will also be available to overseas Filipinos via TFC.

Day One of action is on Saturday (June 20), opening with Yakou, Pheww, and the rest of Cignal Ultra taking on ArkAngel at 4:30 pm, followed by the anticipated match-up between the first back-to-back MPL-PH champions Sunsparks and the inaugural champions Aether Main at 7:30 pm.

The prestigious exhibition tournament continues on Sunday (June 21) as Day Two headlines Sunsparks, led by Season 5’s Finals MVP Kielvj, do battle against Cignal Ultra at 4:30 pm, and Jeffqt4ever returns for ArkAngel as they clash in the lanes against Pein and the rest of Aether Main at 7:30 pm.

The MPL-PH Champion Invitational came at the heels of the recent cancellation of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2020 due to the global health crisis. ABS-CBN Sports previously aired on Liga and its digital platforms the recently concluded MPL-PH Season 5 Grand Finals last May 29 to 31.

E-sports fans can catch the match-ups of the MPL-PH Champion Invitational from June 20 to 21 and June 27 to 28, live in progress, on Liga and iWant at 6 pm, with live streaming starting at 4:30 pm on sports.abs-cbn.com, ABS-CBN Sports’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, and TFC.tv.