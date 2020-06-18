After breach in San Beda and FEU portals, NPC urges schools to fortify IT systems

​The National Privacy Commission said on Thursday, June 18, that it is looking into the reported security incidents sustained recently by San Beda University and Far Eastern University.

NPC chair Raymund Liboro

It was reported this week that the student portals of the two Manila-based schools were attacked by hackers , leaking the personal data of thousand of students.

“​Amid the increase in personal data security incidents, we call on school officials to fortify their information systems,” NPC chair Raymund Liboro said in a statement.

“​As schools shift to digital operations and virtual learning systems in the wake of the pandemic, they must prioritize the security of their information technology infrastructures and deploy a ‘privacy by design’ approach by embedding privacy into their policies, networks and business practices.”

Liboro said security incidents that lead to personal data breaches could expose affected data subjects to possible harms including identity theft, scams, and phishing. “Likewise, they undermine people’s trust in institutions, which are expected to keep personal data safe and private,” he said.