DOST launches mobile app for e-commerce shop OneSTore.ph

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) launched on Friday, June 19, the mobile app for its e-commerce site OneSTore.ph as a way of expanding the digital platform for entrepreneurs to sell their homegrown products.

DOST Region 2 director and OneSTore.ph project leader Sancho Mabborang

The mobile app primarily seeks to provide a wider reach for locally produced products of micro, small and medium enterprises that were assisted by the DOST in the regions through the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program or SETUP. But other local entrepreneurs can also sell their products on the e-commerce site by coordinating with the nearest DOST office in their area.

With the launch of the mobile app, workers who were displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic could also get the opportunity to earn as delivery will no longer be limited to logistic partners.

Through the OneStore app, access to OneStore products will not only be available in urban areas but in all areas that can be reached by local transport, DOST officials said. Currently available for Android devices, the app can be downloaded for free at the Google Play Store.

The virtual launch of the mobile app was made during the virtual press conference of DOST Secretary Fortunato T. de la Pena, as facilitated by the Science and Technology Information Institute (STII) of DOST.

The event was also attended by DOST Region 2 director and OneSTore.ph project leader Sancho Mabborang, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president Benedict V. Yuijoco, Lighthouse Cooperative general manager Arturo B. Tabbu, and STII director Richard Burgos.