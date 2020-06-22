Lenovo PH eyes young entrepreneurs with new ThinkBook 15

In an effort to increase brand awareness among local entrepreneurs, Lenovo Philippines is highlighting the business-grade features of the recently launched ThinkBook 15 laptop with the announcement of new brand ambassador — beauty queen and dancer-turned-CEO for an eco-charcoal company Aya Fernandez.

The ThinkBook 15 takes a nod to a Lenovo-commissioned study back in 2019 that pointed out how millennials and Gen Z workers occupy 60% of the workforce, resulting in a design language that still exhibits modern cues but not sacrificing function.

Lenovo also responded to the findings by equipping the ThinkBook series with upgraded connectivity, AI-based technology, and enterprise-level support.

The ThinkBook 15 already has the Skype for Business application pre-installed and Lenovo actually added designated Hot Keys when accessing the platform, which for some may seem a little restrictive. In any case, this decision is entirely driven by the goal of marketing the device as videoconferencing-ready, a capability that has since been reinforced by the “new normal” era.

The laptop will also come equipped with the ThinkShutter, a sliding cover on the webcam and replaces the trusty old tape that most users place for privacy concerns. Accessing the device also comes at the speed similar to unlocking a phone thanks to an integrated fingerprint reader on the Smart Power Button.

The ThinkBook 15 will be running on the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 six-core processor paired with 24GB of memory and up to 2TB storage. The device can either come with an integrated Intel UHD graphics or AMD Radeon 620 discrete graphics with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM, but both will have built-in Intel Optane Memory Module for quick access to the most-used apps, and the Trusted Platform Module, for the Windows 10 security features and encryption of user data.

“Our devices are designed to redefine productivity with instantaneous response, making the line well-suited to the young generation – tech-savvy, driven, and diverse,” said Michael Ngan, president and general manager for Lenovo Philippines.