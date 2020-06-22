PLDT-Smart allows free access to gov’t site for online cash aid disbursement

PLDT-Smart has announced that is providing free access for Smart, TNT, and Sun subscribers to the “ReliefAgad” website of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to allow beneficiaries of the government’s social amelioration program to register and receive financial assistance electronically.

ReliefAgad, which was launched on May 14 by the DSWD and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is a website that facilitates automated cash aid distribution of the government’s social amelioration program (SAP).

The site was developed to address challenges in updating beneficiary data and information as well as to accelerate the distribution of disbursements to beneficiaries. The “ReliefAgad” site makes cash relief distribution faster through e-wallets such as PayMaya and may be accessed by families who have already received their social amelioration card (SAC).

DSWD partnered with USAID’s E-Peso Project and Developers Connect Philippines (DevCon) for the Relief Agad project wherein a segment of the beneficiaries may self-enroll through an online form, reducing the need to fill out and encode paper forms.

In a statement to the DSWD, Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart CEO and PLDT chief revenue officer said, “We encourage qualified beneficiaries to register to ReliefAgad app and link their mobile numbers so they can receive their financial assistance faster via digital means.”

Once they register, citizen beneficiaries can link their mobile numbers and choose their preferred means to receive their financial assistance. Options include e-wallets such as PayMaya.