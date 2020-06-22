Tech incubator QBO staging Google-funded startup contest

Local startup incubator QBO Innovation Hub, in partnership with Youth Business International (YBI) and supported by Google.org, is launching “RESQUE: Startups vs. Covid-19 Competition” — a country-wide startup competition that aims to help startup founders stay afloat during these uncertain times.

The competition follows after QBO was named YBI’s delivery partner in the Philippines to develop and deliver an urgent package of support to struggling local businesses.

The global program is led by YBI, a network of enterprise support organizations that aims to help SMEs respond to and recover from the impact of Covid-19.

“In the face of these challenges, I have been incredibly inspired by the quick response of our network to support business owners around the world. YBI, with Google.org’s new funding commitment, will help us sustain and extend this support throughout 2020, ensuring more than 200,000 businesses can get the advice they need right now to navigate this crisis,” said Anita Tiessen, CEO of YBI.

Katrina Rausa Chan, director of QBO, commented: “We’re eager to launch the RESQUE: Startups vs. Covid-19 Competition, together with our revamped suite of startup activities, and provide the immediate help our Filipino small businesses need, as part of YBI’s rapid response and recovery program funded by Google.org.”

The competition is expected to provide a holistic support program to Filipino startups. Startups can join either of the two categories:

Covid-19 Solutions for startups with innovative solutions, products, and/or services that directly tackle Covid-related challenges and Sustainable Pivots for startups that adapt and secure sustainability through pivot strategies amid the crisis.

The competition’s theme would also address loss of employment, restoration of the economy, and the creation of new opportunities for growth and development.

The application period for the three-month program will be from June 15, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Interested startups can send their applications by visiting qbo.com.ph/covid-19.

Aside from a cash prize of P100,000, ten winners will receive two months of high-touch mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs and industry experts.

The program includes learning and feedback sessions, business clinics and consultations, and access to resources. Google employees are also on board with sharing their knowledge and expertise.