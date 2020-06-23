Oppo A92 midrange smartphone arrives in PH shores

Back in May 4 this year, Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Oppo announced its new midrange price segment offering — the new Oppo A92.

The design of the device reflects the new trend with smartphones this year — an uninspired rectangle camera tray that takes most of the back panel real estate and has that unsightly protrusion.

Not only is this design cue a magnet for wobbliness, it also requires the need for thick cases and removes the emphasis on what type of cameras are present. But it seems the design is here to stay.

And while Samsung was the first to introduce this design to a midrange device, more brands are following suit with even Huawei putting it on a sub-P5,000 smartphone.

Nonetheless, the Oppo A92 brings some elements that nod to the identity of the Oppo brand, specifically, the color gradient design. The phone is slightly hefty at 192 grams and a 20:9 wide ratio.

On front is a 6.5” IPS LCD display that puts up around 83.4% screen-to-body ratio, a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at 405 pixels-per-inch density, and an advertised output of 480 nits of brightness.

Out of the box, the A92 will be running Oppo’s own ColorOS 7.1 skin on top of Android 10. It comes equipped with an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, an Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, an a dedicated microSDXC card slot.

The camera modules on the smartphone include a rear quad-camera configuration – 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth, 2MP B/W shooter. This camera module has a maxed video shooting output at 4k@30fps.

Meanwhile, the selfie shooter is a 16MP sensor with max video settings at 1080@30fps. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Type-C 1.0, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery at 18W charging capacity, and the trusty 3.5mm jack.

Available on any Oppo concept store and partner retailers, the Oppo A92 will retail for P15,990 and comes in two colorways – Twilight Black and Shining White.