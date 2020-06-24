PH needs national health info system, says Gordon

Sen. Richard J. Gordon said on Wednesday, June 24, there is a need to set up a national health information system at the Department of Health to be able to implement a better public health program.

Sen. Richard J. Gordon

Gordon said having a national information system in the DOH warehouses, which will contain patients’ medical histories, would make it easier for the agency to address health crises like the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wala silang information system, dapat meron niyan. Sa mga bodega, dapat one patient, one record sa buong Pilipinas. Sa mga computer makikita mo ito ang mga sakit ng isang pasyente. Dapat nagawa na iyan matagal na. Hindi na natin kailangang hintayin ‘yung National ID System para magawa ‘yan,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that it would be easier to monitor the progress of patients’ diseases and the number of people vaccinated or those who have already been tested if there is a national information system in place.

“Mas madali nating ma-monitor kung ilan na mga nagagamot natin, o nababakunahan, o ilan na ang mga taong na-test na natin. Napakahirap gawin niyan kung ngayon pa lang natin gagawin, dapat noong araw pa nagawa na. Sa mga bodega, mas madaling makita kung nasaan ang mga gamit o supplies at kung ano pa ang kulang,” Gordon said.