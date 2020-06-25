With e-commerce boom, SM moves to enhance online presence

Retail giant SM said it will build up its online assets to expand market reach and address the needs of customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been improving both our online and physical experience and operations across the group — and building new ways to serve customers: from banking, to retail, malls, and property,” SM vice chair Teresita Sy Coson said during the conglomerate’s annual stockholders’ meeting Wednesday, June 24.

Coson said they have been able to operate hybrid ways of reaching customers and strengthen these offerings following the coronavirus lockdown.

SM president Frederic DyBuncio noted the acceptance of e-commerce in the country with more people now exploring various digital channels in light of the pandemic.

“This pandemic has revealed that digital technology offers fundamental opportunities to connect and serve communities. We will continue to combine our online and offline capabilities to meet our customers evolving needs,” DyBuncio said.

During the lockdown period, SM malls and retailers initiated click-and-collect, curbside pick-up, smartphone messaging communities for deliveries and concierge-style personal shopping through social media in response to increased customer needs.

“We are all actively finding new ways to improve our customer experience and operations, and we aim to transform into a stronger and more adaptive SM after the crisis,” Coson added.