On a roll, AMD unveils Ryzen 4000 series mobile chips

Following the success of the Ryzen 3000 CPUs, ascendant chipmaker AMD has officially launched through a virtual consumer event its latest eight-core Ryzen 4000 mobile processors. The unveiling comes even after various laptop brands have already revealed Ryzen 4000 devices commercially.

The 4000 series were first revealed at CES 2020 to showcase the manufacturer’s new take on mobile accelerated processing units (APUs), which combined the current generation architecture of its mobile processors and the newer generation architecture of desktop chips.

The flagship products for the Ryzen 4000 mobile processors include the Ryzen 9 4900H and the 4900HS, both on par with Intel’s i9. While the 4900H and 4900HS are focused on performance, there will also be a U series which is oriented for thinner profiles while still packing a punch for demanding operations.

While the Ryzen 3000 series used a chiplet design, the Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs are built with a single traditional single die and will leverage Zen 2 architecture. But with an increase in power efficiency, there will be a noticeable reduction in cache and an additional memory latency.

Still, the fusion of Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs with Zen 2 overshadows the Ryzen 3000 with Zen+, especially with the increase in base and boost clock frequencies. Also, with the reduction in size from 12nm to 7nm, it is claimed that this will result in lower power consumption both in active and idle modes.

Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager for the client business unit at AMD, said in a statement that with Zen 2 and 7nm process technology, the AMD Ryzen for Business portfolio will now be able to deliver advanced performance with more reliable security features and better battery life especially for ultrathin notebook offerings.

“We saw historic portfolio growth for AMD Ryzen mobile-powered systems in 2019, and we are already on track to bring wider system adoption of AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors in 2020 from major OEM partners, offering twice the power-efficiency from the previous generation,” Moshkelani said.

The new mobile processor series will also be utilizing AMD’s SmartShift feature that allows laptops to optimize CPU and GPU power consumption to produce better performance when gaming.

When compared side-by-side to Intel’s current mobile architecture, AMD claims that the Ryzen 4000 series is able to put out twice the performance per watt, which translates to more stable frame rates.

Some of the devices coming with the Ryzen 4000 series include the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, the Asus Zephyrus G14, Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1, and the Asus Tuf A15 and A17.