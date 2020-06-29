Asus ROG laptops with latest Intel chips hit PH stores

Asus gaming sub-brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially unveiled a set of gaming laptops from the Zephyrus and Strix series, all equipped with Intel’s 10th-generation Core CPUs paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super GPUs.

The Zephyrus Duo 15

The new devices include the Zephyrus Duo 15, S15, M17, S17, Strix Scar 15 and 17, and the Strix G15 and G17. As part of the brand’s 2020 gaming laptop lineup, all eyes are on one specific device bringing in a unique feature — the Zephyrus Duo 15 and its secondary screen.

For this new set of releases, all models share a common set of functionalities — liquid metal thermal intelligent cooling, 300Hz gaming panels, DDR4 memory, and the Intel 10th-gen Core CPUs.

The 10th Gen Core processors highlight up to eight cores and sixteen threads, achieves boost clocks all the way to 5.3GHz, and utilizes default 2933MHz DDR4 or DDR4-3200 memory for eight-core CPUs.

Meanwhile, the GPU requirement are met by the latest GeForce RTX components from NVIDIA – the GeForce RTX 2070 Super and the RTX 2080 Super for select models.

By leveraging on modern Turing architecture, the GPUs come with augmented CUDA cores, RT cores, and tensor cores which enable the hardware to output an accelerated real-time response, lifelike lighting, shadows, and reflections — all important visual elements for the manufacturer’s target market.

In order to maintain operating at peak frequencies, a new Intelligent Cooling suite based on liquid metal was introduced. Since liquid metal shines when it comes to thermal conductivity, the traditional manual application of this substance to chips has been replaced by automated application — a process patented by the brand’s own engineers.

While the 120Hz screens were made a global standard for the most premium laptop panels, 2020 is also the year for Asus to unveil the first 300Hz displays for laptops. Additionally, both the Zephyrus Duo 15 and Zephyrus M15 will have 4K resolution panels to partner with the current highest refresh rates in the market.

The ScreenPad Plus touchscreen found on the Zephyrus Duo 15 also doubles as a cooling system — the Active Aerodynamic System (AAS). The i9 version with 32GB RAM and RTX 2080s retails for P249,995 while its P219,995 for the i7 model with RTX 2070s.

Both the Zephyrus S15 and S17 will arrive with an i7 CPU. With either an RTX 2070s or 2080s, the price of the S15 starts P164,995. Meanwhile, the S17 with an RTX 2060s, 2070s, and 2080s, starts its retail price at P149,995.

Meanwhile, the Zephyrus M15 with an i7 chip will come in either an RTX 2070 or a GTX 1660, and its price starts at P114,995. Coming in both i7 and i9, the Strix Scar 15 and Scar 17 starts similarly at P124,995. Finally, the ROG Strix G15 starts at P64,995 for an i5 while the G17 with an i7 starts at P84,995.