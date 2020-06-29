BPO firm Alorica opens nearly 4,000 jobs

Business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Alorica said it needs close to 4,000 jobs by end of July, the company said in a statement Friday, June 29. The BPO jobs are located in Alorica offices in Alabang, Cebu, Centris, Clark, Cubao, Davao, Fort Bonifacio, Ilocos Norte, Lipa City, Makati, Marikina, Pasay, and Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Alorica president of Asia Pacific operations Bong Borja

The company said it is seeking applicants with good communication skills even those new graduates and those who have worked in other industries.

“The BPO industry continues to provide essential services, even during a post-pandemic scenario. Our teams are supporting customers from all over the world, from fulfillment to financial transactions, as well as assisting in internet and telecommunications services,” Alorica president of Asia Pacific operations Bong Borja said.

As the threats from Covid-19 are still present, Alorica said it is enforcing comprehensive health, safety, and sanitation measures compliant with guidelines from the government. It added that the firm providing complimentary shuttle service, observing strict physical distancing, mandatory thermal checks, heightened disinfecting and sanitizing activities, daily health surveys, and assigned safety officers.

It also offers work-from-home arrangements for qualified applicants. “As we continue to grow and service some of the biggest brands in the world, we’re pleased to be able to help support the local economy and provide thousands of jobs, especially to many who have become unemployed as a result of this health crisis,” Borja added. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)