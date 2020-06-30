Samsung debuts two Galaxy A smartphones in PH

Samsung is going all-out on branding the Galaxy A series as the mobile phone companion for the Gen Z market. Last week, the tech giant announced two new Galaxy A midrange devices in the sub-P20,000 price segment – the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31.

Although the two devices are being introduced to the Philippines at the same time, the official global announcement for the A51 was in December last year, while the A31 was announced in March 2020. While the A51 is the more premium device of the two, the A31 weighs heavier at 185g to the 172g of the A51.

The A51 has a larger 6.5” Super Amoled panel, a screen-to-body ratio of around 87.4%, a resolution of 1080x2400p, roughly 405 pixels-per-inch (ppi) density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The A31 has a smaller 6.4” panel of the same quality, around 84.9% screen-to-body ratio, a higher 411 ppi density, but Samsung does not mention what protection is used for the glass.

Out of the box, both phones will be running the brand’s OneUI android skin on top of Android 10. The A51 will be powered by a more efficient octa-core 10nm Exynos 9611 SoC paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU to the A31’s octa-core 12nm MT6768 Helio P65 chipset with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

The two Galaxy offerings are equipped with a quad-camera configuration. The sensor configuration of the A51 include a 26mm f/2.0 48MP main lens with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), a 123° f/2.2 12MP ultrawide camera, an f/2.4 5MP dedicated macro shooter, and an f/2.2 5MP depth sensor.

At max settings, it can shoot 4K quality videos at 30fps or 1080p@120fps, both with gyro-electronic image stabilization (EIS). Meanwhile, the front camera is a 32MP sensor that can shoot 1080p@30fps.

Also with four rear shooters, the A31 rear camera configuration consists of a 26mm f/2.0 48MP main shooter with PDAF, a 123°f/2.2 8MP ultrawide camera, an f/2.4 5MP dedicated macro lens, and an f/2.4 5MP depth sensor. At max settings, it is able to record at 1080p video quality on 30fps. In front is a 20MP sensor shooting in 1080p@30fps resolution.

The A51 and A31 have similar optical under-display fingerprint scanners and a common 3.5mm jack. While it is the pricier product, the Galaxy A51 has a smaller 4000mAh battery at 15W fast charging capacity, while it is a 5000mAh battery charging at 15W capacity for the A31.

With both available in Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush Blue colorways, the Galaxy A51 and A31 are already available for P17,990 and P14,990, respectively. Samsung Galaxy A51 purchases made until July 5 will come with freebies that include a JBL Go 2 Speaker and two months of Youtube Premium plus Youtube Music subscription access.