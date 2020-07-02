Alibaba Cloud launches PH Ecosystem Alliance with local partners

Chinese tech firm Alibaba Cloud announced on Thursday, July 2, the formation of the Alibaba Cloud Philippines Ecosystem Alliance with the aim of speeding up the digital transformation of businesses in the country.

Spearheaded by Alibaba Cloud, the alliance is a joint initiative with local ecosystem partners to promote cloud adoption and the use of analytics intelligence among businesses of all types and sizes.

“The Philippines is a booming market with a big group of young and digital savvy population. There is strong demand on digital transformation in accordance with local government’s ‘cloud-first’ initiative. We have established local team and business coverage in the Philippines and will continue to invest in the country,” said Leo Liu, general manager for Hong Kong, Macau, Korea, and Philippines at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Alibaba Cloud currently has over 20 local partners from various industries such as retail, fintech, media, information communications technology (ICT), business process outsourcing (BPO), healthcare and education. The company said it is eyeing to assist 5,000 businesses in the Philippines on their digital migration by end-2023.

Alibaba Cloud also launched a series of seminars to provide training and certification in IT. These include the Alibaba Academy Program, the Alibaba Cloud Partner Program and the Alibaba Certificate Program. Alibaba Cloud said it aims to train 50,000 and certify at least 10,000 IT professionals within the next three years.

“Digitalization will be the global economic bedrock in the post-Covid era. This is why we are determined to enhance our efforts in supporting businesses here in their digital transformation journeys. Through offering our technology know-how and experience in digitalization, Alibaba Cloud is ready to help local businesses accelerate their growth with the support of our partners,” said Allen Guo, Alibaba Cloud’s head for Philippines.

Alibaba Cloud offers localized cloud solutions and products in the Philippines, including products in computing, storage, data base, cloud network, cloud security, analytics and artificial intelligence fields, as well as solutions on new retail, fintech, and digital media.

The company said it has trained its local workforce in the Philippines to support specific needs of clients and provide tailored solutions to address customer pain points or any challenges during digital migrations.

For example, Alibaba Cloud worked with telecommunications giant PLDT to provide hybrid cloud and security solutions for e-sports matches during the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, delivering high-speed connectivity and efficient handling of high-volume online traffic.

“We are delighted to have joined forces with Alibaba Cloud as we leverage on its proven track record and experience as the Asia Pacific’s biggest cloud service provider. Alibaba Cloud has developed a wide array of solutions across the cloud ecosystem. We are looking forward to fortifying this partnership and cooperation as we face this new era of cloud modernization,” said PLDT Enterprise and International Data regional head for Asia Pacific Jeff Mendoza.

Serving 21 regions and with 63 availability zones globally, Alibaba Cloud is ranked the top public cloud service provider in Asia Pacific and number three globally according to Gartner. The company announced in April that it would invest an additional $28 billion in the next three years on its cloud infrastructure — from operating systems, servers, to chips and network.