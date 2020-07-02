PayMaya unveils program to fast-track payments digitalization of LGUs

To help fast-track the adoption of digital transactions among local government units (LGUs), digital payment firm PayMaya launched its LEAD program which aims to equip LGUs with end-to-end cashless payment solutions for better public service.

The LEAD program, which stands for LGUs Embracing and Accelerating Digitalization, seeks to help local governments build cashless ecosystems within their respective localities, allowing them to adapt and respond to the needs of their constituents in the “new normal” and accelerate the digital transformation of government from the ground up.

“Consumers and businesses around the country are increasingly opting for cashless payment methods for their day-to-day needs, and we’re seeing the government, especially LGUs, stepping up and adapting quickly in order to serve the requirements of their constituents. LGUs are at the forefront of delivering government service to citizens since they are at the grassroots. Ensuring that they are equipped with the right digital financial tools is therefore the primary goal of PayMaya’s LEAD program,” said Orlando Vea, founder and CEO of PayMaya.

The LEAD program was recently introduced during the webinar forum series organized by PayMaya and USAID E-PESO in partnership with the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) and the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), with the support of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

According to Vea, LGUs must be able to provide their constituents with inclusive payment acceptance options — from credit, debit, and prepaid cards to emerging payment solutions such as QR. LGUs can also disburse financial aid and other benefits to their citizens through the PayMaya citizen ID, which acts as a payment and ID card in one, coupled with the PayMaya Payout disbursement solution.

To date, PayMaya has worked with the local governments of Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Caloocan, Valenzuela, and Quezon City, among others, in their efforts to accept payments online and disburse financial aid to constituents in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.