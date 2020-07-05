Local software firm offers 2-month trial of HR, payroll platform

Local tech company Transnational E-Business Solutions Inc. (TESI) recently launched a program called “A tHRead of Hope” to help businesses bounce back.

“A tHRead of Hope” is a two-month free trial version of tHRead, the company’s HR and payroll platform that enables businesses to manage their teams easier without any added cost.

Through the trial program, businesses will be given access to the following features:

E201 File Management

Timekeeping

Employee Self-Service

Payroll Processing

Income and Deduction Monitoring

Online Payslips

There is no minimum number of employees required to enjoy the benefits, and after the free trial, customers may choose to upgrade to a paid subscription which allows for a more tailored-fit solution for the organization.

Businesses may choose from an assortment of exclusive add-on features such as eRecruitment and Performance Management depending on their needs.

tHRead also includes a collection of tools to help HR teams simplify the hire-to-retire process. Moreover, tHRead boasts of a mobile version allowing for ease in access across various devices regardless of one’s location.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically affected our ways of working but we are all trying our best to adapt to the new normal. Now more than ever, we should support each other and come out stronger after all this is over,” said Renvi Martinez, president and general manager of TESI.

TESI, a member of the Transnational Diversified Group, has been offering solutions to various industries ranging from ship management, logistics, travel and tourism, to ICT and investments.