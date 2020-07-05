NPC’s Liboro to lead GPA webinar on contact tracing tech of Apple, Google

The Covid-19 Taskforce of the Global Privacy Assembly (GPA) is hosting its first webinar on “Contact Tracing and the Apple and Google Solution: In Conversation with the Technical Specialists” on Monday, July 6.
The GPA Covid-19 Taskforce seeks to guide 134 jurisdictions around the world, which includes the Philippines, in enabling governments effectively respond to the pandemic while continuing to protect citizens’ personal data and privacy.
Open to GPA members and observers, the webinar aims to assist countries currently at the exploratory or decision-making stage of adopting or rolling out contact-tracing applications.
Speakers include the GPA Covid-19 Taskforce chair and National Privacy Commission (NPC) chief Raymund Liboro; technical experts from Apple and Google; and leaders from the Information Commissioner’s Office in the United Kingdom, Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Commission, and Switzerland’s Federal Data Protection and Information Commission.
Apple and Google will present in the webinar the framework for their Covid-19 contact-tracing technology, which they announced in April to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus.
“The Apple and Google contact tracing collaboration is a historic tech moment to address Covid-19 globally. The Philippines, through the Department of Health, is also looking to harness the app in its Covid-19 response together with other countries and jurisdiction. This webinar is an opportunity to look into the app and how it was developed by two tech leaders with data privacy in mind,” Liboro said.
Apple and Google will also engage in a panel discussion about the development and functions of the application programming interface for the contact-tracing tool, and the steps taken to safeguard users’ data privacy.
Formerly known as the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, the GPA is the premier global forum for data protection and privacy authorities. It was established in 1979.