PH website allows fans to ‘book’ celebrity shout-outs

A local website, CelebrityGreetings.PH, was launched recently where fans of celebrities can request personalized shout-outs or greetings for a fee.

“Fan mails, autographs and signed posters are now a thing of the past with the release of CelebrityGreetings.PH, the Philippines’ own version of a personalized celebrity shout-out booking website,” the website said in a press statement.

Alex Natividad, a co-founder of the site, said Filipinos all around the world can now order personal greetings from their favorite celebrities, may it be for their birthday, wedding, anniversary or even just a simple shout-out.

The personal videos, which usually runs for about a minute or two, features the celebrities cheering on, congratulating, and greeting the intended recipients.

Celebrities, vloggers both local and foreign, athletes, musicians, radio jocks, and creators from all fields are currently on the platform, according to its purveyors.

“This website timely launches its service in the digital era where fans are mostly online and are keen on following and subscribing to their beloved creators. The website also positions itself as the perfect gift to give in the age of social distancing – something thoughtful, personal and safe because you can ‘shop’ for it at home,” it added.