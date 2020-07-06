Divisoria, Manila City Hall vendors go cashless with PayMaya QR

The city government of Manila has partnered with PayMaya to deploy contactless payments via PayMaya QR to the newly launched vendor stalls in the commercial district of Divisoria and those located near the Manila City Hall.

Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso (middle) officially receives the QR codes and One by PayMaya POS terminal which will be deployed in the “cashless stalls” around the city so that vendors can accept payments from customers without having to handle cash

By using contactless payments, consumers, and merchants can help in preventing the spread of virus given the current Covid-19 crisis and promote public safety on the streets, PayMaya said.

“We want to give vendors around Manila a dignified way to sell their goods, which is why we built these upgraded stalls for them, free of charge. And to further improve the way they run their business, we are equipping them with contactless payments with the help of PayMaya,” said Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso during the PayMaya and USAID E-Peso Project webinar on “Effective Delivery of Government Aid through Digital Disbursements” on Thursday, July 2.

Manila is one of the first “cashless cities” around the country as it earlier partnered with PayMaya in disbursing benefits to senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and solo parents through their PayMaya cards even before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The LGU has launched around 90 of new vendor stalls that will be equipped with PayMaya QR as it prepares to restart the local economy following the continuing quarantine in the city.

“Manila is one of the LGUs that are leading the way in digitalization. Citizens can receive their financial assistance direct to their own PayMaya accounts linked to their Manila City ID cards, and now vendors can easily and safely accept cashless payments via PayMaya. We are proud to be a partner in the city’s digitalization efforts,” said PayMaya founder and CEO Orlando Vea.

PayMaya recently launched its LEAD or LGUs Embracing and Accelerating Digitalization Program, which seeks to provide local governments with the digital financial services tools. Other local governments that have been adopted PayMaya’s end-to-end digital payment solutions include Caloocan City, Mandaluyong City, Pasig City, Quezon City, and Valenzuela City.

To date, PayMaya said it has disbursed over P1.4 billion to beneficiaries as part of various social amelioration programs of the government to give financial aid to those severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, it has also equipped around 50 national government agencies and local governments with various digital payments acceptance tools to help promote online transactions in government.