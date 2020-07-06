Local booking site Travelbook.PH announces closure

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the local tourism industry with Travelbook.PH, a local booking site, becoming the latest victim of the crisis.

In an email sent to its subscribers on Monday, July 6, Travelbook.PH said it will be closing down its business with the last day of operations set on July 15, 2020.

“We are most grateful to have served you in exploring new and exciting destinations and experiences over the years and we would like to express our sincere gratitude for your support,” it said in the advisory,

It then urged subscribers to redeem all remaining reward points before their last day of operations. “For those of you with bookings that have been paid for and confirmed for travel before July 15th, rest assured that your bookings can be used as normal following government regulations and suppliers’ policy. However, any bookings for travel on or after July 15th will be expected to be cancelled and refunded,” the company said.

The travel site said customers can call its hotline 5304-5555 or visit its Facebook messenger for questions on their bookings. “For easier communication to process your refund or redeem your reward points, please subscribe to our newsletter,” it said.

“Once again, we thank you for the support you have given to Travelbook.PH and we wish you all the best in your future travel experience,” it concluded.