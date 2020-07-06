PH educators urged to join Google’s Virtual Innovator Academy

Google Philippines is urging Filipino educators to join this year’s Virtual Innovator Academy (VIA20), a global community of educators who advocates the use of technology to solve big challenges around education.

VIA20 is the first virtual version of the Google Educator Groups (GEG) Innovator Academy. The application is free and open to educators in the Philippines and worldwide until July 10, 2020. To join, interested participants must identify and submit any education-related challenge and present innovative solutions.

Successful applicants will go through an eight-week online program and coaching, accompanied by inspiring sessions from current Innovators and Googlers from August 8 to October 10, 2020. This will be followed by an eight-month one-on-one mentorship with an expert innovator as they work to solve their respective challenges.

Google said schools are also welcome to apply and put forward their own educators. Schools and teachers may visit the Teacher Centre and submit applications on or before July 10, 2020.

“We believe that technology, in partnership with the educator community, plays an important role in helping improve education. With the Virtual Innovator Academy, we hope to provide helpful resources for our Filipino teachers so they can develop high-impact ideas that can benefit the whole learning community in the country,” said Bernadette Nacario, country director of Google Philippines.