DICT unveils work-from-home resource site for gov’t workers

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) announced on Tuesday, July 7, the activation of a microsite under the Gov.PH domain (wfh.gov.ph) to provide government employees a host of remote work tools, tips, and other learning materials for their telecommuting needs.

The DICT said the website aims to help government agencies continue with their work online for the duration of the public health emergency. The site will be updated regularly and was created at no additional cost to the government, it added.

The agency noted that the government is serious in promoting ICT-enabled work arrangements as provided for under RA 11165 or the Telecommuting Act of 2018. With the National Capital Region and select provinces remaining under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and Cebu City under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), the DICT said telecommuting remains a strategic alternative for both the public and private sector to consider and implement.

“We encourage our government employees to visit the website and find the right resources to help guide them transition into a remote working lifestyle,” DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said.

Among other content, the website features instructions on how government employees can avail of various telecommuting software for video conferencing, document processing, e-mail, and digital certificates.

It also aims to help government employees manage the new virtual working environment in accordance with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Memorandum Circular No. 10, s. 2020 that provides guidelines for implementing alternative work arrangements for government employees affected by the community quarantine.