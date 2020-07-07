Filipino-owned online mental health platform debuts

Infinit Care, an online mental health platform based in the Philippines, has formally made its debut to cater to the mental and emotional needs of local employees, especially amid the pandemic.

“Overall health and safety should be regarded with a more holistic approach. The definition of ‘health’ is no longer limited to physical health but now should take into account one’s mental and emotional wellbeing. We, at Infinit Care, aim to support the responsibilities of companies to ensure that a healthy work environment — in all aspects, is maintained,” said Anne Ordoña, general manager at Infinit Care.

The company said it will tap the power of technology by delivering counseling virtually through text, voice, and video with its network of psychologists, counselors, and therapists.

The startup said this set-up allows patients to be heard and spoken to in the comforts of their own home, noting that this medium of counseling has been proven effective in addressing mental health concerns.

Apart from 1-on-1 sessions, other services offered include webinars, group counseling, managerial training for mental health first aid and a helpline designed to support employees’ mental and emotional needs.

According to the National Center of Mental Health (NCMH), there has been a significant increase of Filipinos experiencing mental health conditions since the imposition of the community quarantine in March.

Filipinos from all walks of life, including those who are employed in both essential or non-essential industries with seemingly “secure” jobs, are not immune to sudden or chronic stressors such as abrupt lifestyle change, the thought of uncertainty, fear of getting sick and isolation brought about by the current situation, the company said.

“We understand that the pandemic has different effects on everyone. In the workplace, mental illness greatly affects productivity and as a result, employees resort to quitting their jobs. However, with the pandemic, business leaders have realized the urgency to address existing or developing mental health issues in the workplace through various initiatives,” added Ordoña.

Since launching, Infinit Care said it has worked with corporations across industries including BPO, technology, financial services, insurance, tourism, aviation, legal services, real estate.

“As a company, it is our responsibility to ensure that our employees — frontliner or not — are well-taken care of and one way of doing this is ensuring mental health is given the same attention as physical health — by offering a platform such as Infinit Care. With the enactment of RA 11036 or the Mental Health Act, the conversation on mental health is rapidly becoming normalized and we are committed to show our solidarity,” a client from the healthcare industry stated.