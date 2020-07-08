‘Track and trace’, ‘SSS loan’ among top searches on Google PH for June

Google Philippines has revealed the most searched queries and terms that topped Filipinos’ search history for the month of June. While the previous month proved to be a celebration for dads as Father’s Day, news and updates related to Covid-19 continue to be on the list including “SSS calamity loan processing time” and “track and trace”.
Below is the Google Trends result summary for the month of June:
The chart below shows Filipinos’ search interest for coronavirus this 2020 from January to date.
While there seems to be a decline, the topic still dominates the searches with the following as the most searched questions for the month of June:
The map below shows the locations where search interest for coronavirus is high during June:
Top 10 states ranked by search interest for coronavirus in June
The chart shows the spike in search interest for “track and trace” from 2004 to present in the Philippines.
Google Trends provides access to a largely unfiltered sample of actual search requests made to Google. It’s anonymized (no one is personally identified), categorized (determining the topic for a search query) and aggregated (grouped together). This allows Google to display interest in a particular topic from around the globe or down to city-level geography.