‘Track and trace’, ‘SSS loan’ among top searches on Google PH for June

Google Philippines has revealed the most searched queries and terms that topped Filipinos’ search history for the month of June. While the previous month proved to be a celebration for dads as Father’s Day, news and updates related to Covid-19 continue to be on the list including “SSS calamity loan processing time” and “track and trace”.

Below is the Google Trends result summary for the month of June:

The highest spiking topic in the Philippines for June is Father’s Day — which surged +1,200%.

Coronavirus-related searches halved in June compared with May volumes for the Philippines.

The top trending query for the month is “Type O blood coronavirus”, which was a breakout search, while “Signs of coronavirus” spiked +250%.

Related searches for “sore throat” rose by +200% in June.

Search interest for “track and trace” doubled over the month and are currently at an all time high in the Philippines.

Loan related searches also surged in June – up +60% from May. The top trending related search is “sss calamity loan processing time” which spiked more than +5,000%.

The chart below shows Filipinos’ search interest for coronavirus this 2020 from January to date.

While there seems to be a decline, the topic still dominates the searches with the following as the most searched questions for the month of June:

What is coronavirus? Is coronavirus airborne? When will coronavirus end? Is there asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus disease? Is itchy throat a sign for coronavirus? How to prevent coronavirus. How coronavirus spread. When did coronavirus start in PH? How to cure coronavirus at home. Can coronavirus survive in water?

The map below shows the locations where search interest for coronavirus is high during June:

Top 10 states ranked by search interest for coronavirus in June

Eastern Visayas Central Visayas Cordillera Administrative Region Zamboanga Peninsula Caraga Metro Manila Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Western Visayas Bicol Davao Region

The chart shows the spike in search interest for “track and trace” from 2004 to present in the Philippines.

Google Trends provides access to a largely unfiltered sample of actual search requests made to Google. It’s anonymized (no one is personally identified), categorized (determining the topic for a search query) and aggregated (grouped together). This allows Google to display interest in a particular topic from around the globe or down to city-level geography.