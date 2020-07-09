Oppo PH intros wireless earbuds at sub-P3,000 price

In an effort to keep up with the current trend of releasing budget-level true wireless earphone (TWS) offerings, smartphone maker Oppo recently unveiled the Enco W31 earbuds to cater to an attractive aspect for audiophiles – an emphasis on bass output.

For its price, it combines binaural low-latency transmission, 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity, support for both Android and iOS devices, plus water and dust resistance.

The TWS earbuds feature a dual sound effect mode – a default balance mode that delivers audio quality that is balanced for any frequency and is recommended for pop and classical music, and a bass mode that produces a more enhanced and smooth bass quality that makes it suitable for rock and electronic music. To switch between modes, users just need to double-tap on the left headphone.

The Enco W31 adopts a dual-mic setup for call noise reduction — that’s two microphones present in each individual earphone. The first and main mic handles and identifies the voice sound from calls, while the secondary mic acts as a screen for surrounding noise.

This enables the devices to amplify the user’s voice and at the same time eliminating background noise for clearer and more crisp call quality.

While most products in its league are pretty straightforward when it comes to Bluetooth pairing, the Enco W31 has actually two kinds of pairing modes.

One is the basic automatic pairing with any smartphone after removing the earbuds from the charging case and discovering it from the Bluetooth settings, and a ‘Quick Pairing’ mode that links the earbuds to an unlocked Oppo smartphone that is nearby.

The latter only works for any Oppo device that runs on the ColorOS version 7.0 or higher, except for the A Series, F Series, Reno2 Z, Reno2 F, R15, Reno3 (4G) and Reno3 Pro (4G) models.

The Enco W31 earbuds can put up 15 hours of music playback and up to 12 hours of call time with the charging case, and takes two and a half hours to fully charge. It also features an IP54 dust and water resistance which can be helpful for outdoor usage.

Retailing for P2,990, the Oppo Enco W31 is already available at any open Oppo concept and online stores, official dealers, and e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada.