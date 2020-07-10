Local BPO firms continue to hire despite pandemic

It is not business as usual yet in the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry, but the sector continues to open job opportunities amid the pandemic, an industry executive said.

During the Laging Handa briefing Friday, July 10, Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) president Rey Untal said while demand for tourism and hospitality services have declined in recent month, there is an upsurge in demand for healthcare, telecommunications, and logistics services.

Untal said IT-BPM firms are in fact expanding their headcount in the country. “I have talked to country heads of companies and they said they are continuing their recruitment activities,” he said.

Untal said despite the decline of job postings in employment marketplace JobStreet.com during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period, about 41 percent of the active job postings in the site are in the IT-BPM space.

Recently, two BPO firms announced they are opening job opportunities that also offer work-from-home arrangement. Alorica said they are in need of 4,000 employees by end of this month, while Singapore-based Everise is hiring 2,000 work-from-home customer care employees.

Untal said the industry’s productivity rate is reaching nearly 90 percent with the government now slowly relaxing its quarantine measures and restrictions in public transportation.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases has identified the IT-BPM sector as part of essential industries, allowing it continue to operate even in areas under ECQ. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)