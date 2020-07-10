Samsung PH unveils Galaxy A21S and Galaxy A11 budget smartphones

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A family of devices with two new additions at the entry- and low-midrange price segments. With the Samsung Galaxy A21S and Galaxy A11, the Korean tech manufacturer is fortifying the line-up’s exposure across different budget markets.

Arriving in local shores simultaneously, the official global announcement for the A21S was actually held last May 15, while the A11 was announced two days earlier. With the more premium price tag, the A21s weighs 15 grams more than the A11 at 192g. Both phones have triple-slot SIMs with the cheaper device having a plastic frame and back but with a glass front.

The A21S has a larger 6.5-inch PLS TFT panel, a screen-to-body ratio of around 82.8%, a resolution of 720x1600p, and a low 270 pixels-per-inch (ppi) density. The A11 has a smaller 6.4-inch panel of the same quality, around 81.6% screen-to-body ratio, and a similarly low 268 ppi density.

Both phones will be touting Samsung’s OneUI Android skin on top of Android 10. The A21S will be powered by an 8nm octa-core Exynos 850 SoC clocking at 2.0GHz paired with a Mali-G52 GPU while the A11’s octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset clocks at 1.8GHz.

The midrange A21s sports a quad-cam rear setup, while the budget A11 has three cameras. The configuration on the A21S includes a 26mm f/2.0 48MP main lens with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), a 123° f/2.2 8MP ultrawide camera, an f/2.4 2MP dedicated macro shooter, and an f/2.4 2MP depth sensor. In its highest settings, the device can shoot 1080p quality videos at 30fps. Meanwhile, the front camera is an f/2.2 13MP sensor that can shoot 1080p@30fps.

With its triple rear shooter setup, the A11 rear camera configuration consists of a 27mm f/1.8 13MP main shooter with HDR support, a 115°f/2.2 5MP ultrawide camera, an f/2.4 5MP, and an f/2.4 2MP depth sensor. When maxed out, it is able to record 1080p@30fps resolution videos. In front is an 8MP f/2.0 sensor capable of shooting in 1080p quality at 30fps.

The A21S and A11 are both equipped with a traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner located smack at the back panel, as well as a 3.5mm jack. The pricier Galaxy A21S comes with a larger battery capacity at 5000mAh while the entry-level A11 has a 4000mAh battery, both charging at 15W rate.

The Galaxy A21s and A11 are already available for P11,990 and P 7,490, respectively. The A21s will arrive in Black and White colorways while the A11 comes in Blue and Black variants, with the former being offered with 0% interest when purchased through credit card installment between July 10 to September 30 for P1,998.33 monthly.