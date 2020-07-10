VST ECS inks new distribution agreement with Diamanti

Purpose-built container platform company Diamanti has appointed ICT distribution firm VST ECS Philippines as its newest distributor for hardware and software solutions that address the growing need to modernize IT infrastructure.

Diamanti is the creator of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers. The company also recently announced Diamanti Spektra 3.0, making it the first and only multi-cluster, multi-cloud Kubernetes solution that meets enterprise IT requirements for operating and managing applications.

With Diamanti Spektra 3.0, enterprise customers have one flexible solution to deploy, replicate, and migrate cloud-native applications across bare metal and public cloud infrastructures.

Under the partnership, VST ECS will help Diamanti extend the reach of its solutions to IT customers, businesses, and consumers through VST ECS’s broad ecosystem of channel partners. The Diamanti solutions will benefit organizations that are running high-performance applications such as databases, messaging apps, analytics or even AI.

In addition, Diamanti caters to organizations that are embracing microservices architecture and moving to containers by simplifying the journey while bringing down overall costs and drastically improving application performance.

For the past 20 years that VST ECS leads the ICT distribution industry, it has always focused on partnering with brands that represent innovation, quality, and business transformation. This is to ensure that its channel partners are given only the best product and solutions offerings. Its new partnership with Diamanti will add a new dimension to its current offerings and underscore its market position as a distributor of powerful solutions that solve even the most complex IT problems.

“As the industry’s only purpose-built HCI platform for containers and Kubernetes, Diamanti provides a compelling value proposition of allowing enterprises to quickly setup their container infrastructure within a day as opposed to weeks or even months using alternative solutions,” said Paul Leow, partners and alliances for Diamanti Asia Pacific, China and Japan.

“This allows IT professionals, developers, IT operations, and Infrastructure teams to focus their efforts and spend time on more important tasks. In addition, Diamanti drastically improves the performance of IT applications and brings down the TCO for the enterprise at the same time.”

Commenting on the partnership, VST ECS president and CEO Jimmy Go, said: “The distribution agreement will further expand the company’s reach in the domain of containers and Kubernetes. It also aims to be the top Kubernetes distributor in the Philippines. This is a unique product currently available in the market. Every purchase includes hyperconverged hardware (server and storage) and a platform solution that enables a quick and agile hybrid deployment.”