Jail time awaits repeat offenders of cancelled delivery orders under Lapid bill

Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid has filed a bill providing for the criminalization of the repeated unjustified cancellation of confirmed orders from delivery apps.

Senate Bill 1677 provides that if a customer cancels for at least three times in a period of one month, he or she, upon conviction, be subject to the penalty of arresto mayor or imprisonment of one month and one day to six months. The customer will also need to pay a fine of an amount not exceeding P100,000.

Lapid noted that delivery riders have recently been exposed to unjustified cancellation of orders or even to instances of “no-show” customers, despite the fact that they have already advanced or paid the ordered items.

“Masakit isipin na sa kabila ng panganib na hinaharap ng mga delivery rider para lamang makapagserbisyo sa mga customer at kumita ng maliit na halaga, sa huli, sila pa ang naloloko. Bukod sa nasasayang ang oras at salapi ng mga riders dahil sa pagkansela ng order, ang mas malala pa, may mga pagkakataon na ni hindi matunton anng address ng nanlokong customer dahil sa fake address. Hindi tuloy sila mapanagot at naiiwang lugi at abunado ang mga delivery riders,” Lapid said.

To provide protection to delivery riders/drivers, Lapid’s bill also mandates food and grocery delivery service providers to establish a mandatory reimbursement scheme for cancellation of orders.

The proposed law requires the service providers to establish a reimbursement scheme in favor of deliver drivers which will cover the entire amount of money advances to purchase the items, in case of cancellation of confirmed orders. Reimbursements to the riders must be made within one day from cancellation.

To facilitate collection against canceling customers, the bill also requires the implementation of Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules which will entail the submission and verification of proof of identity and residential address, subject to compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“Sa hirap ng buhay ngayon lalo’t nasa gitna tayo ng pandemya, lahat naman tayo ay gustong kumita. Kaya humahanga tayo sa mga gaya ng service riders na gumagawa ng paraan para kumita sa legal na paraan at malaki pa ang naitutulong nila para hindi na lumabas ng bahay ang ating mga kababayan. Kaya para masiguro na hindi na sila maloloko pa ng mga biglaang pagkansela ng order, dapat masiguro na ang mga umoorder ay magbibigay ng totoong pangalan at address,” Lapid said.

Failure of the food and grocery delivery service providers to set up the reimbursement scheme is likewise penalized with a fine not exceeding P500,000 and double the amount of money not reimbursed to their delivery riders/drivers.