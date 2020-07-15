After beta test with employees, Robinsons unveils online store

Retail giant and mall operator Robinsons has unveiled “GoRobinsons,” the supermarket chain’s online store. In a news release, Robinsons said the online store was launched after a beta test was conducted in May among employees of the Gokongwei Group, the parent company of Robinsons.

For payment, cash-on-delivery option is available for customers aside from Paypal via debit or credit card.

The company said the online offering is its way of adjusting to the shift in consumer behavior as the dreaded Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the Philippines and across the globe.

“Adopting an agile approach, the team behind GoRobinsons initially offered the service to employees of the Gokongwei Group in early May. Customers found the delivery service helpful, particularly since people were encouraged to stay at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said.

Robinsons said the sudden surge in demand for online services meant that other established grocery sites are often fully booked and “orders were not being served quickly enough,” and that “a new player was a welcome alternative.”

“We had to fast-track the creation of the site to address our customers’ needs. We needed to be agile to make it happen. We used data from our closed beta within the Gokongwei Group to help improve our service before opening it up to the public,” said Edna Belleza, project head for GoRobinsons.

The retail firm said GoRobinsons is expected to “make it easy and convenient for everyone to shop for their essentials anywhere, anytime.” GoRobinsons offers same-day delivery, but customers may also order up to three days in advance.

Besides offering online shoppers peace of mind with a secure payment facility, the supermarket operator also guaranteed the same prices for their products as if they shopped at the actual store.

On the back-end, Robinsons said the company’s tech department “built a tech infrastructure that helps manage fulfillment rates, ensuring that GoRobinsons is able to deliver the products that customers ordered online.”

Areas covered include Makati, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Cainta, Pasig, Marikina, and Lower Antipolo. These areas are being served by two Robinsons Supermarket branches, MetroEast and Pioneer.