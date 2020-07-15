Free-to-air satellite channel launched for PH to fight Covid-19

With the denial of franchise application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN, Filipinos living in remote areas of the country may have lost their only source of information on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo courtesy of SES

Luxembourg-based satellite TV operator SES will attempt to fill that void left by ABS-CBN as it recently launched its free-to-air TV channel via a satellite dedicated to delivering reliable and informative content about Covid-19.

The channel is available from the SES-9 satellite at 108.2 degrees East for the Philippines. SES also launched similar satellites catering to households in Sub-Saharan Africa, Ukraine, West Africa, and Ethiopia and adjacent countries.

The channel – Fight Covid-19 – broadcasts content that is aimed at providing underserved and rural communities with critical information about how to limit the spread of the virus.

The content is provided by trusted organizations such as UNICEF and wire agency AFP, as well as global education technology firm Potential.com.

SES said the content aims to inform TV viewers about identifying Covid-19 symptoms, the recovery process, and how to manage the effects of a global pandemic and social distancing such as managing a household, children or mental health.

SES said other content providers from international and regional organizations can also contribute to the Covid-19 channel.

“Our lives have been disrupted by Covid-19 in the last few months, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Through the global reach of satellite, we are in a position to contribute our resources wisely to help provide important information to vulnerable communities,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES.

“We have been really fortunate to be able to collaborate with UNICEF, AFP and Potential.com who are willing to contribute their content for this good cause. Together, we hope to reach a wide group of audiences with reliable and trustworthy content and do our part in helping slow the spread of Covid-19.”