PayMaya opens way for small investors to buy treasury bonds via Bonds.PH

Digital payment firm PayMaya has announced its partnership with Bonds.PH to allow ordinary Filipinos to invest in the government’s upcoming Retail Treasury Bonds offering.

Bonds.PH is a new online investment platform powered by the Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) that allows small individual investors to avail of the government’s next Retail Treasury Bond (RTB). One of the ways to buy the bonds is through PayMaya.

To spread investment opportunities among the population, the Bureau of the Treasury has allowed the Bonds.PH app to offer its newly-issued five-year bonds due 2025 to individual investors. Prospective investors can invest in amounts as low as P5,000 up to an aggregate of P500,000.

PayMaya account holders can add funds to their Bonds.PH accounts using their PayMaya-registered mobile numbers, thereby democratizing access to government RTBs even to those who do not yet have a bank account.

The Bureau of the Treasury targets to raise P30 billion from its five-year RTBs to be offered from July 16 to August 7 and to be settled on August 12.

“We have always envisioned to provide Filipinos with affordable and secure investment instruments where they can invest and at the same time aid the government in raising funds especially at this time. So we opened up our next Retail Treasury Bond offering to an online platform like Bonds.PH that allows investors to use e-wallets like PayMaya to invest in RTBs,” said National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon.

“Opening up various online channels that allows Filipinos to invest will ensure a wider participation from individual investors, particularly for this offering,” she added.

For his part, PayMaya founder and CEO Orlando B. Vea said: “This is a new exciting path that the government is taking towards financial inclusion and we are delighted to be chosen as an enabling technology partner.”

PayMaya accountholders simply need to download the Bonds.PH app from the App Store for iOS users and Google Play Store for Android users, register, and verify their accounts, and easily cash in using their PayMaya-registered mobile numbers.

To add funds to your Bonds.Ph account using PayMaya, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Cash In section of the app and select Pay with PayMaya. A minimal fee of P5.00 per transaction will apply. Choose the amount you want to cash in, then complete the payment process after receiving the payment details in your email. Once your account has been funded, choose the bond offering you want to invest in, review the transaction details, and click “Buy” The subscription will have an “Awaiting Subscription” status until the final allocation is completed. All orders are considered final upon placement and can no longer be cancelled.

To check the status of your investment, click the “My Orders” button in the Bonds.PH app. An email will also be sent to you for the notice of successful purchase of the bond.

Once the investment has matured, you may also choose to withdraw the proceeds from your Bonds.PH account straight to your PayMaya account. Simply choose PayMaya as the account where you will cash out your earnings. There is a minimal fee of P5 for every cash-out transaction made through your PayMaya account.