DMCI Homes rolls out virtual tours, relaunches leasing site

Real estate firm DMCI Homes said it has launched a host of digital initiatives to provide homebuyers and employees with online tools for the changing landscape brought about by safety and health protocols.

Screengrab of DMCI Homes 360-degree virtual tour which allows homebuyers to take a peek of the property through realistic digital environment

Among the tech innovations for condominium buyers are 360-degree property virtual tours and walkthroughs, live online property presentations, and online reservation and payment facilities which are meant to provide contactless home-buying experience.

DMCI Homes has likewise relaunched its leasing website, an online platform for DMCI Homes customers who wish to rent out their units, and clients who wish to rent DMCI Homes units. Unit owners can enroll and list their properties on the website.

The company is also rolling out a homeowner’s app to its various communities. The app facilitates property management and resident services, such as viewing of accounts, online payments, gate pass, and work permit application, among others.

The property firm said it is also investing in a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for more efficient operations, customer relationship management (CRM) for integrated customer services, and a building information modeling (BIM) platform to streamline design and engineering workflows and processes.

DMCI Homes stressed that it extensively uses a cloud-based office productivity platform to allow its employees to work and collaborate from the safety of their homes.

DMCI Homes president Alfredo Austria said the IT initiatives provide the company with confidence and enthusiasm to deal with the challenges presented by the current health crisis.

“Along with the rest of world, we are navigating uncharted waters but our progress and achievements in all these areas give us another reason to be more confident,” Austria said.