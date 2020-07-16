Oracle takes cloud services to on-premise data centers

Aiming to reduce its customers’ costs when running mission-critical applications, software titan Oracle has announced that it will be taking its Autonomous Database and Autonomous Data Guard cloud services to the Exadata Cloud@Customer and Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer on-premises data centers.

By bringing in the Autonomous Database service that includes the operating system, Exadata X8M, and the Oracle Database layers, the machine learning-backed database combines the low latency of the X8M that is used for heavy database workloads, and the Oracle Tier-1 Database. This move is aimed towards global organizations and their needs for running large-scale mission-critical applications.

In a virtual session, Cherian Varghese, regional managing director at Oracle Asean and SAGE (South Asian Growing Economies), said businesses have to adapt quickly to the new market landscape and its demands.

Bringing a complete public cloud behind an organization’s firewall is a first in the cloud industry, Oracle said. Although the software firm it will be using the software-as-a-service model, customers will have a minimum obligation spending for three years set at $500,000 per month.

While that price is for the entire Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer on-prem service, customers can opt to avail just the Oracle Autonomous Database through the Exadata Cloud@Customer service with a minimum obligation cost of $10,800 monthly.

“Customers we’re speaking to come to us with two things on their mind – how to plan for a contingency and how to bulletproof or future-proof their current IT operations. The cloud presents itself as an attractive and flexible option for organizations to accelerate the standardization and automation required to enable business continuity, while planning ahead,” shared Varghese.

In the short term, organizations who migrate to the Oracle Autonomous Database either on Exadata Cloud@Customer or Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer will be able to automate several administrative tasks i.e. security patching on the go, backup operational mode and switchover, encryption, elastic scaling, and many more. Their database license costs will also be reduced since quicker run times translate to fewer licenses needed.

In the long-term, as the change-management processes evolve, application enhancements and their time-to-market will drastically improve, bringing in more business-oriented priorities compared to traditional savings stemming from IT operations.

Customers will also start shifting away from spending on operational support and move in towards managing their own budget in the creation and deployment of application projects, monitoring their own running services with Oracle, and being in charge with their respective compliance and security concerns.

“We acknowledge the challenges in the landscape and complexities that businesses face when migrating to the cloud. It’s important for businesses to have flexibility and multiple options on their journey to the cloud,” Varghese said.