Toyota PH introduces load-carrying Hiace variant

Toyota Motor Philippines announced on Thursday, July 16, the cargo variant of its Hiace utility van which offers a seat-less option for various business proposes.

The Japanese carmaker said the Hiace Cargo contains everything that its Commuter sibling has except that it transports load instead of passengers.

In 2019, Toyota Motor Philippines introduced the Full Model Change Hiace with the addition of Super Grandia Elite, and GL Tourer variants to cater to more luxurious markets.

Meanwhile, the Commuter variant continues to be the staple people-mover used as company shuttles for private use, and UV express to serve the public.

As of May 2020, the Hiace holds 66% share in the local market. Toyota, however, said it recognizes the need to transport cargo as well as people.

“The Philippines is the largest Hiace market outside Japan. We want to continue expanding our Hiace line-up for more versatile use,” said Sherwin Chualim, Toyota Motor Philippines first vice president for vehicle sales operations.

The Hiace Cargo retails at P1,101,000.00 this July.