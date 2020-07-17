Ford PH says upcoming Ford Territory SUV packed with smart tech

The all-new Ford Territory, Ford’s SUV offering that will be launched in the country next month, will feature some of the latest smart and safe technologies that will offer an upgraded driving experience to Filipinos.

This is according to the Philippine office of the US carmaker, which said that the Ford Territory is set to redefine the SUV segment in the market as a spacious, feature-packed, and competitively-priced SUV with the Ford DNA at its core.

Available in Titanium and Trend variants, the five-seater SUV will be equipped with driver-assist technologies such as 360-degree camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Park Assist with parallel and segment-first perpendicular parking function, leather power adjust seats with cooling function, and an in-vehicle infotainment system with 10-inch touch screen with multi-view function and wireless charging.

The all-new Ford Territory also comes with panoramic moonroof and 18” inch alloy wheels.

With dimensions of 4.6m in length, 1.9m in width, and 1.7m in height, the all-new Ford Territory is powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost engine mated to a CVT transmission for refinement and fuel efficiency. With this powertrain, Ford Philippine said customers can enjoy lower service maintenance costs with a once-a-year scheduled service interval instead of twice a year.

“With the Ford DNA ingrained in its design, quality, and capability, the all-new Ford Territory is designed and engineered following Ford’s highest global quality standards to deliver an all-in-one SUV package that will deliver great value to Filipino customers looking for a stylish, spacious and technologically-advanced SUV,” said PK Umashankar, managing director at Ford Philippines.

Ford Philippines is the first market in the company’s International Market Group (IMG) composed of nearly 100 markets around the world to offer the all-new Ford Territory, which will reinforce Ford’s presence in the small and mini-SUV segments in the country.