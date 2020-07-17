Grab PH chief Brian Cu to step down in August

Ride-hailing and delivery service company Grab on Wednesday, Jul5, announced that Brian Cu, president for Grab Philippines will leave the company next month.

Outgoing Grab PH country manager Brian Cu (Photo from his Facebook page)

Singapore-based Russell Cohen, group managing director for operations at Grab, said Cu is set to step down from his position on August 14. “He has decided to move on to focus on other business interests as an entrepreneur in the startup scene, and we wish him the very best,” Cohen said.

Cu confirmed in his Facebook page that he has indeed resigned from the company to focus on “other entrepreneurial interest” and spend more time with his family. “My kids are growing up and I want to spend more time with them as well,” he said.

In the next few weeks, Cohen said the company will focus on the transition — with Grab Philippines head of transport and shared services Ronald Roda to continue as head of country operations.

“In the next few weeks, Brian, together with the leadership of Grab Philippines, will be focusing on a thorough and seamless transition to ensure consistency and continuity of Grab’s goals and operations in the country,” Cohen said, adding Nicka Hosaka will remain as spokesperson for Grab Philippines.

Cohen credited Cu for leading Grab Philippines from being a “fledgling startup” seven years ago to the country’s most popular ride-sharing and delivery service app today. “We send our heartfelt thanks to Brian for managing the Grab Philippines business for the past few years, where he’s grown the business from a fledgling startup to where it is today,” Cohen said. — Raymond Carl Dela Cruz (PNA)