Virtual confab eyes 72,000 finance professionals

Financial industry group Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) said it will welcome its more than 72,000 members from 70 territories, including 1,000+ members in the Philippines, to its five-day virtual event starting on August 3, 2020.

Registered attendees will learn how to guide their clients and businesses to success, even in the midst of social turbulence, with over 200 pieces of content during the live sessions and subsequent on-demand weeks throughout the rest of the month.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and its associated global recession makes it more important than ever for our members to utilize their networks and empower each other’s growth toward new personal and professional heights,” said MDRT president Regina Bedoya.

The main event, which will be broadcast in five global time zones, will feature all the standout components of MDRT’s in-person Annual Meeting and Global Conference, including dynamic Main Platform speakers, insightful Focus Sessions, dynamic ConneXion Zone sessions, digital networking opportunities and more.

From the comfort of their own homes, attendees will hear from top industry and societal figures on how to implement innovative practices and unlock success for the rest of 2020 and beyond.

To reach as many global members as possible, sessions at the Virtual Event will be broadcast or translated into 13 languages. The event languages include Cantonese, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

“As we continue adapting to a stressful environment for clients, this innovative online venue for member collaboration and advancement will do more than just help members make it through this tough time, it’ll help them thrive,” said Bedoya.

Each day, the event will feature Main Platform and MDRT Speaks sessions addressing universal lessons for industry and personal achievement, as well as Focus Sessions on more specialized client services or practice management topics from industry experts.

Attendees will also dive deeper into various topics during their ConneXion Zone sessions on August 4 and August 6. Non-member speakers to provide motivation and refresh member perspectives will include former NFL All-Pro and magician Jon Dorenbos, relationship expert Esther Perel, US Army captain and Miss USA winner Deshuana Barber and more.

The event will be accessible to MDRT members no matter where they are, with sessions broadcast across global time zones so members can attend during normal work hours. Additionally, sessions will be split into morning, afternoon and evening blocks to give members time for their families and personal pursuits and help them embrace the MDRT Whole Person concept.

To enable the same sense of connection and networking that takes place at typical MDRT events, the Virtual Event will provide personal and group chat functions, and an event-wide social feed. Attendees can also take advantage of the MDRT Build Your Network matching service by answering specific questions during the registration process. Answers will be used to match attendees based on shared interests, and time will be set aside for these members to have video and online chat discussions.

Engaging with fellow attendees via chat and video messages, looking for MDRT flags hidden throughout the platform, completing trivia activities and more will help members earn points in MDRT’s virtual scavenger hunt, competing for prizes.

All event attendees can extend their learning experience with on-demand weeks after the live virtual event closes. From August 8-28, members can view all event broadcasts and additional content grouped into three weekly themes: Navigating through Uncertain Times, Creating a Growth Mindset, and Becoming a Whole Person.

MDRT members can register for the MDRT Virtual Event at any time before the August 3 opening date. They are also encouraged to register at least one week in advance to connect with fellow attendees and have the best platform experience. Any qualified financial services professional seeking MDRT membership can still join this year, with all late fees waived under the MDRT Productivity Action Plan.