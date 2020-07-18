DICT allocating P7.7 billion for public Wi-Fi program

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has earmarked P7.7 billion on its proposed 2021 budget for the implementation of the Free Wi-Fi for All in Public Places and State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) Program.

DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said that the budget will be utilized to reach the agency’s target to establish 23,100 lives sites by the end of 2021.

The DICT said it plans to deploy the most number of sites in public education institutions. 10,300 sites will be deployed in public schools while 1,804 sites will be deployed in SUCs and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) institutions.

“We are aiming to provide every public school and SUC with free Internet connectivity and access to aid our students and teachers adapt to the new normal in the education sector. This is part of our commitment to DepEd, CHED, and Tesda to ensure the education sector’s access to broadcast, connectivity and digital security this upcoming school year while the country is still under state of public health emergency,” Honasan said.

Part of the planned 23,100 sites, the DICT targets to install 5,644 sites in national and local government offices, 3,300 sites in government hospitals and rural health units, 1,505 sites in public parks, plazas and other open areas, 368 sites in public libraries, and 179 sites in transport terminals.

As of June 30, 4,248 live sites have been installed and are operational under the program. More than 400 of these are installed in government hospitals and rural health units.