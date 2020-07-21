Pinoy gamer defeats 2-time world champ in 1V1 competition

Filipino gamer Zedrik “Jeff” Dizon emerged as the 2020 R1v1r Runes Philippine champion as the Red Bull R1v1r Runes made its return to the country.

Dizon conquered two-time world champion and OG team captain Johan “N0tail” Sundstein to 1v1 competition on Monday, July 20, at Lupon Civil War live at Kuya Nic’s Facebook page.

With a day filled with back-to-back matches, Dizon triumphed over N0tail with a final score of 2-1, using Windranger and Undying.

Main 1v1 match recap | N0tail vs Jeff

Match 1: Juggernaut vs Juggernaut (3-0) — Winner: N0tail

Juggernaut vs Juggernaut (3-0) — Winner: N0tail Match 2: Windrager vs Windranger (0-3) — Winner: Jeff

Windrager vs Windranger (0-3) — Winner: Jeff Match 3: Undying vs Undying (2-3) — Winner: Jeff

R1v1r Runes is a custom map built in the Dota 2 environment. The tournament offers players a fast-paced 1v1 mirror matchup that rewards intuition and the ability to make quick decisions. For a player to progress through the tournament, they must first achieve three kills or score the first kill on an enemy T1 Tower.

In 2019, the Red Bull R1v1r Runes tournaments were hosted in seven countries: India, Croatia, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, UK, and the Philippines.